Russell L. Shank, Jr., age 91 of Carlisle, PA died on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Carlisle, PA on June 21, 1929 to the late Russell L. and Clare Waugaman Shank and was the widower of Catherine Beam Shank.

Russ had worked for the former Penna. Railroad and retired from Conrail as a train dispatcher after 42 years. He was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church, Carlisle and was a graduate of Carlisle High School Class of 1947. He was a life member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie Lodge #1299, Amvets, White Circle and the family Moose Lodge #761 all of Carlisle. Russell loved to dance and was a firm believer in the NY Yankees and his beloved Washington Redskins.

He is survived by his three sons, Robert S. Shank (wife Maeve) and Kenny R. Shank (wife Nina Marie) both of Carlisle, Michael D. Shank, Tucson, AZ, his daughter, Barbara A. Pinkas (husband Sam) Mechanicsburg, two step-sons, Orris Greenwood, Rehoboth, Delaware, Ronald Greenwood, Palm Coast, FL. Also surviving are 15 grandchildren and several great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother, James Shank.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date due to the pandemic our country is facing today.