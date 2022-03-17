Russell A. Wilcox, 91, formerly of Carlisle, PA died March 15, 2022 in Holy Spirit Hospital, Mechanicsburg, PA.

Born August 12, 1930 in Conneaut, Ohio, he was a son of the late Robert D. and Helen (Dormon) Wilcox.

Russell served in the US Navy for 20 years and retired as a Chief Petty Officer. He later worked at Mechanicsburg Navy Depot and later as a mail carrier for the former Farmer's Trust and Commerce Banks.

Russell was preceded in death by his wife, Jean L. (Carmack) Wilcox, who died January 13, 2021, a son, Steven R. Wilcox, and siblings, Nellie Hutsell, Barbara Jean Yatzor, Lelah Keiffer, and Anna Conklin.

Surviving family include five children, Debbie K. Booth, Camp Hill, PA, Cathy J. (Raymond) Houser, Fayetteville, PA, Karen L. (Gary) Ostrander, Carlisle, Lori D. (John) Bressler, Duncannon, PA, Ricky A. (Elizabeth) Wilcox, Plainfield, PA, and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. A sister, Clara Belle Risjan and two brothers, Albert Wilcox and George Wilcox all of Waterford, PA.

Graveside service 2:00 PM Monday March 21, 2022 at Fairview Cemetery, Buchanan Trail West, Mercersburg, PA with Pastor Colin Raab officiating.

Graveside viewing from 1 to 2 PM Monday at the cemetery.

Arrangements by Fries Funeral Home Inc., Mercersburg.