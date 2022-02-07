Russel M. Sutton, 86, of Carlisle, PA, passed away on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at his residence. He was born December 8, 1935, In Carlisle to the late Clyde L. and Dorothy (Morrow) Sutton and was the widower of Judith Albright Sutton.
Russel earned his bachelor's degree from Dickinson College and master's degree from the University of Shippensburg. He retired from the PA Department of Education where he was a supervisor of teacher's certification. He taught biology at York Suburban High School. He also lectured for NASA telling the American space story. He served as an associate professor for Shippensburg University, Bloomsburg University, and Penn State Harrisburg. In retirement he worked as tip staff at Cumberland County Court House. He was a member of the Grace United Methodist Church for 71 years. He was a member of the Carlisle Exchange Club, founder of the Carlisle Dart League, charter member of the Cumberland County Honor Guard, and a scoutmaster with the Boy Scouts of America. He was also a member of the Eagles AERIE 1299- Carlisle, AMVETS Post 274- Carlisle, VFW Post 477- Carlisle, American Legion Post 26- Dillsburg, Moose Family Center 761, Elks BPOE 578- Carlisle and the Carlisle Circle Club.
Surviving is his son, Brett Sutton (Darinda) of St. Augustine, Florida; daughter, Jody Sutton Lane (Dennis) of Cumming, Georgia; two grandchildren Nicholas (Lindsay) Lane and Zachary Lane; brother, Clyde Sutton (Cindy) of Carlisle; two nephews, a great niece and great nephew. Also surviving is his companion Daisy Knaub.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at 3:00 PM in the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065 with Rev. Jake Waybright officiating. A visitation will be held at 1:00 PM until time of services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Exchange Club of Carlisle, P.O. Box 1037, Carlisle, PA 17013, or the Wounded Warriors of PA, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.