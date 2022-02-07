Russel M. Sutton

Russel earned his bachelor's degree from Dickinson College and master's degree from the University of Shippensburg. He retired from the PA Department of Education where he was a supervisor of teacher's certification. He taught biology at York Suburban High School. He also lectured for NASA telling the American space story. He served as an associate professor for Shippensburg University, Bloomsburg University, and Penn State Harrisburg. In retirement he worked as tip staff at Cumberland County Court House. He was a member of the Grace United Methodist Church for 71 years. He was a member of the Carlisle Exchange Club, founder of the Carlisle Dart League, charter member of the Cumberland County Honor Guard, and a scoutmaster with the Boy Scouts of America. He was also a member of the Eagles AERIE 1299- Carlisle, AMVETS Post 274- Carlisle, VFW Post 477- Carlisle, American Legion Post 26- Dillsburg, Moose Family Center 761, Elks BPOE 578- Carlisle and the Carlisle Circle Club.