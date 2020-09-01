 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Russel Baer Jr.

Russel Baer Jr.

{{featured_button_text}}
obit flag

Funeral Services for Russel Baer Jr., 99, of Newville will be Thursday September 3, 2020 at 11 AM in the Egger Funeral Home, Newville. A viewing will be held 1 hour prior to the service.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News