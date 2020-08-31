× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rev. Russel Baer, Jr., 99, of Newville passed away Saturday August 29, 2020 in Lebanon VA Medical Center.

He was born January 26, 1921 in Plainfield, PA the son of Russel and Lulu Hefflefinger Baer. He was a retired farmer and loved caring for his 3,000 trees.

Rev. Baer loved and enjoyed his family and grandchildren especially Viola whom he lovingly called "Pumpkin". He is survived by three daughters Carol L. Baer, Ruth Ann Myers and her husband Norman, Donna Jean Mickey and her husband Ken, and a son Russel Baer, III and his wife Belinda; 8 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren; and 3 great great grandchildren and a half sister, Clara Lebo and half brother Raymond Baer.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 72 years Ethel V. Baer and a half sister Esther Baer.

Rev. Baer served in the 812th Army Air Force from 1943-1945. He served overseas as an Airplane Engine Serviceman which he loved to talk about. He also enjoyed playing his musical instruments and singing.

A special thank you to Dad's caregivers Brian Gomer, Connie Hoover, Jennifer Reeder, Melissa Richardson and Amanda Groff.

A viewing will be held Wednesday September 2, 2020 from 6 to 8 PM in the Egger Funeral Home Inc. 15 W. Big Spring Ave. Newville. A funeral service will be held Thursday at 10 AM in the funeral home. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery, Newville.