Rudolph B. "Rude" DeFrance, age 89, of Carlisle, PA died on January 12, 2022.

He was born August 29, 1932, in Ithaca, NY to the late Dr. Jesse A. and Mrs. Frances (Booraem) DeFrance. Rude was predeceased by his loving wife of 64 years, Maude (Nevins) DeFrance in 2020.

Rude grew up in Kingston, RI, graduated from St. George's School in Newport, RI and from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, NY in 1956. He earned a master's degree from Pennsylvania State University in 1974. After an Army career of 22 years, Colonel DeFrance became a financial consultant with Merrill Lynch in Harrisburg, PA.

He was a member of the Anglican Church of the Holy Cross in Sullivan's Island, SC, a former member of the Carlisle Rotary Club, a former board member of the Cumberland County Housing and Redevelopment Authority, a member of the Museum Committee, and served on the Board of Trustees of the County Historical Society. Rude was a member of St. John's Masonic Lodge in Carlisle, he was a 32nd degree mason and Sojourner. He was also a member of the Army, Navy Country Club in Arlington, VA.

He is survived by one son, Jesse M. (wife Sandy) DeFrance of Lexington, SC; two daughters, Lucretia H. DeFrance of Carlisle and Mary DeFrance (husband Greg) Withers of Roanoke, VA; three grandchildren, Emily (husband Jeremiah) Clever, Andrew Withers, and Harrison Withers; one great-granddaughter, Zoey Clever; and one sister, Nonie Jaschen of Naples, FL. In addition to his parents and his wife, Rude was preceded in death by one sister, Mary Round.

An outdoor celebration of Rude's life will be scheduled for a future date. Burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, Hospice, or to the organization of your choice.

The family members would like to express their sincere gratitude to his caregivers from Synergy HomeCare and also to Homeland Hospice.

