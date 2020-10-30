Ruby D. Eser, age 88, of Carlisle, PA died on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at the Thornwald Home. She was born in Carlisle, PA to the late Harvey E. and Mae Zimmerman Dunkelberger, Sr. and was the widow of Lester S. Eser.

Ruby had worked as a secretary for Cumberland-Perry Assoc. of Retarted Citizens. She was a member of St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church where she sang in the choir and played the piano. She started her formal education in a one room schoolhouse in Churchtown and she graduated from Boiling Springs High School Class of 1950. Ruby loved working in her flower and vegetable gardens.

She is survived by her loving son, Lester G. Eser of Carlisle and Staten Island, New York. She was preceded in death by her five brothers, Harvey, Jr., Mark, Stanley, Kenneth and Paul, and her sister, Dorothy Hoover.

Funeral services will be held privately on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 in the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Rd. Carlisle, PA with her pastor the Rev. Titus Clarke officiating. There will be a Pass-Through viewing on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at the funeral home from 5:00-7:00 PM.

As mandated by Gov. Wolf, maximum capacity during gatherings is restricted, and you may be asked to wait at the door when you arrive until the numbers allow for your entrance.