Roy W. Wickard

October 11, 1933- October 23, 2022

Roy W. Wickard, 89, of Carlisle, passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at home. He was born on October 11, 1933, in Plainfield, and was a son of the late Robert Wickard and Emma (Lebo) Wickard.

Roy was a Carlisle High School graduate, and an active member of the 4H/Extension Clubs. He grew up farming, then worked at the Piezo Crystal Plant and Kinney Shoes, later retiring from a long career as a truck driver for Texaco. Roy was a member of the Wesleyan Church of the Cross, where he had formerly been a trustee and member of the choir. Roy loved working in his flower beds and meticulously caring for his lawn. He was known for his generosity and kindness.

Roy is survived by his wife of 61 years Joyce (Prosser) Wickard, three sons, John C. (wife, Rowena) Wickard of Mechanicsburg, Bryce Wickard of Carlisle, and Ryan (wife, Staci) Wickard of Newville, 7 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Roy was preceded in death by his brothers, Rodney Wickard, Duane Wickard and George Wickard, and by his sister Resta Lehman.

A viewing will begin at 12:00 pm on Friday, October 28, 2022, followed by funeral services at 1:30 pm at the Wesleyan Church of the Cross, 430 B Street, Carlisle with Pastor Josh Tindall and Pastor Daniel Mikesell officiating. Burial will be in Westminster Cemetery, Carlisle. Visit www.EwingBrothers.com to send condolences.