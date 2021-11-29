Roy L. Cogar, 89, of Mechanicsburg, PA, husband of his beloved late wife Norma (Kelso) Cogar passed away on Friday, November 26, 2021, at Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. Born August 28, 1932, in Wainville, WV to the late William Levi and Della E. (Green) Cogar.

He received his PhD in education and psychology from the University of Pittsburgh. Roy retired as Superintendent from the Apollo-Ridge School District in Apollo Pennsylvania. He enjoyed gardening, planting vegetables, flowers and trees. He was passionate about helping people and animals in need. He and his late wife Norma rescued many animals. He was a good husband and father.

Roy is survived by daughters Dara S. Baird and her husband James A. of Mechanicsburg, PA and Lori L. Cogar of Tacoma, WA. His sisters Doris Jean Baker of Akron, OH; Mabel Ruth Soles of Largo, FL; Carrol M. Simons of Greer, SC and brother Ronald D. Cogar of Uniontown, OH.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00PM on Friday, December 3, 2021, at Chestnut Hill Cemetery, 327 West Winding Hill Rd., Mechanicsburg, PA 17055.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Habitat for Humanity, 4109 Derry St. Harrisburg, PA 17111.

