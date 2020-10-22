Roy K. Spangler, age 95, died on Monday, October 19. Roy was born on June 12,1925 in Boiling Springs, PA to Roy O. Spangler and Daisy A. (Etter)Spangler. His sister, Marian (Spangler) Gardner and her husband Andrew Gardner both preceded Roy in death.

Roy Spangler graduated from Boiling Springs High School in 1944 where he met his wife to be, Mary L. Baty during his senior year. They were married on June 29, 1946.

Roy Spangler worked 34 years at Peter J. Schweitzer Company in Mt. Holly Springs, PA. Roy's other career was in the field of music. He was a lifelong member of the Carlisle Town Band. He also was a private trumpet teacher for 31 years at the Menchey Music Service store in Hanover, PA. During that time and beyond, he also gave private music lessons at his home in Boiling Springs. In 1940, Roy joined a local Christmas caroling trumpet group of which he eventually became the leader. Roy and his trumpet ensemble performed yuletide favorites on Christmas Eve for over 73 years. Roy was also a member of the Carlisle Church of Christ where he served as song leader for several decades.