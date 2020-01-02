Roy E. Kauffman, age 96, of Frostproof, Florida passed away Monday, December 30, 2019.
He was born June 25, 1923 in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania to the late Ephram A. and Jeanetta (Martin) Kauffman.
He was a Specialist for Carlisle Navy Depot for 31 years before retiring. He was a veteran in the United States Army Air core serving in The Civil Conservation Corp and WWII in Hawaii, Okinawa and Avon Park Bombing Range.
He is preceded in death by his 1st wife Lillian Amerson, 2nd wife Gladys M. Kauffman, and brothers Dan Kauffman and Jim Kauffman.
You have free articles remaining.
He is survived by his son, Steven A. Kauffman and wife Stephanie of Frostproof, FL; 2 grandchildren, Steven W. Kauffman and wife Rubie of Lake Wales, FL, Sheree Keller and husband Walter of Lakeland, FL; 5 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren.
There will be a graveside service held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, 198 Old York Road, New Cumberland PA with Rev. Richard L. Reese officiating.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013.
To sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.