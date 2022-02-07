 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Roxie G. Bittinger

  • 0
Roxie Bittinger

Roxie G. Bittinger, 80, of Newville, passed away on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Forest Park Health Center, Carlisle. She was born on November 2, 1941, in Rigg, WV and was a daughter of the late Jack W. and Wanda E. (Henry) Kaltenbaugh and was the widow of James T. Bittinger, Sr., who died June 3, 1992, and to whom she was married for 32 years.

Roxie graduated from Carlisle High School. She worked many years and retired from the former Newville Ribbon Mill Co.

She is survived by two sons, James T. (wife Wanda) Bittinger, Jr. of Newville and Harlan Bittinger of Newville, one brother Jackie (Camilla) Kaltenbaugh of Newville, one grandson Dustin Bittinger and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Carson and Emmett Kaltenbaugh.

A viewing will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, February 11, 2022, followed by funeral services at 10:30 a.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle. Burial will be in Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens, Carlisle. Visit www.Since1853.com to send condolences.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Avoid the winter weeps with these skincare tips

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News