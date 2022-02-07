Roxie G. Bittinger, 80, of Newville, passed away on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Forest Park Health Center, Carlisle. She was born on November 2, 1941, in Rigg, WV and was a daughter of the late Jack W. and Wanda E. (Henry) Kaltenbaugh and was the widow of James T. Bittinger, Sr., who died June 3, 1992, and to whom she was married for 32 years.

Roxie graduated from Carlisle High School. She worked many years and retired from the former Newville Ribbon Mill Co.

She is survived by two sons, James T. (wife Wanda) Bittinger, Jr. of Newville and Harlan Bittinger of Newville, one brother Jackie (Camilla) Kaltenbaugh of Newville, one grandson Dustin Bittinger and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Carson and Emmett Kaltenbaugh.

A viewing will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, February 11, 2022, followed by funeral services at 10:30 a.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle. Burial will be in Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens, Carlisle. Visit www.Since1853.com to send condolences.