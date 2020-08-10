× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rosie M. Burton, age 81, of Carlisle, passed away August 8, 2020 at home. Born May 15, 1939 in Carlisle, daughter of the late John E. and Hazel L. (Bitner) Minich.

Rosie graduated from Carlisle High School and was a counselor for AAA Travel for 18 years. She loved to sew and was a very good seemstress. She even made all her kids clothes when they were little. She loved being in her yard and gardening and loved her fur baby's. Most of all, she was all about her family and children and was a great mom.

Rosie is survived by her daughters, Cynthia Burton, Arkansas; Nancy Sue (Jeff) Strine, Carlisle and Maryann Bricker, Carlisle and grandchildren, Jennifer (Zach) McCool; Michael Hancock and Christopher Bricker.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Edward M. Burton; daughter, Susan Marie Burton and brother, Ellsworth G. Minich.

Friends will be received from 11:00am until time of funeral service at 12 Noon on Thursday August 13, 2020 at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd Carlisle.

Interment will follow at the Waggoners United Methodist Church Cemetery.