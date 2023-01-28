Rosemary Ann Breen

January 24, 1924- January 24, 2023

Rosemary Ann Breen, 99, of Carlisle and formerly of Camp Hill, Pueblo West, CO, and Pittsburgh died peacefully on her birthday Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at Thornwald Home.

Born in 1924 in Pittsburgh to the late Mary (Tischler) and John Peter Kinzler, Rosemary was the next-to-youngest of five daughters. She was married to Joseph P. Breen for 32 years until his death in 1987.

Rosemary had a thoughtful and kind spirit rooted in her strong faith in God. She loved her family and friends deeply and lived her life focused on the needs of others. She was a member of Mechanicsburg Presbyterian Church and valued her church family dearly. Staff and residents at Thornwald Home were like family to her. Rosemary attributed her long life to faith, God's purpose, and regular exercise.

Rosemary is survived by her son Kevin J. Breen (Renee) and their son Scott; stepsons J. Eugene Breen (Nancy) and children Kirk, Jay, Eric, Kate, and Matt, and David V. Breen (Mary Jo) and their son Ryan; her niece Cynthia Moore (Durk) and nephew Wayne Kieselbach (Lianne). In addition to her husband, Rosemary is preceded in death by her grandson Peter and her four sisters, Leonilda, Mildred, Beatrice, and Eileen.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, February 11th at Mechanicsburg Presbyterian Church, with a visitation from 10:00 to 11:00 AM. Interment will take place at St. Michael's Lutheran Church Cemetery in Klingerstown, PA at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Mechanicsburg Presbyterian Church, 300 E. Simpson St. Mechanicsburg, PA 17055 or to the Activities Fund at Thornwald Home, 442 Walnut Bottom Rd, Carlisle, PA 17013. For a full obituary, please visit www.MalpezziFuneralHome.com