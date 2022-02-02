 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rosemarie "Sue" McNeely

Rosemarie "Sue" McNeely, 81, of Boiling Springs, PA, passed away on January 31, 2022.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, February 7, 2022, at 11:00 AM in the Otterbein United Methodist Church, 647 Forge Road, Carlisle, PA 17015 with Pastor Steve Salisbury officiating. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the services and burial will be held in the Rolling Green Cemetery, Camp Hill. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to her church, Otterbein United Methodist Church. Arrangements are being handled by Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to view the full obituary and offer condolences to the family.

