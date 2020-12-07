Rosella A. Burkholder, 84, of Carlisle, passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Sarah Todd Memorial Home. She was born on January 1, 1936 in Baltimore, MD to the late Philip T. and Marcella L. (Wehage) Rossbach.

Early in her life, Rosella worked in radio. After raising her children, she worked at the Harrisburg Catholic Diocese in the office of education. She was an active member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Harrisburg and St. Patrick Catholic Church in Carlisle. She served as a Eucharistic Minister, bible study member, participant in the Catholic Charismatic Renewal and she served as a lector at the weekly Sunday masses. Rosella was a former member of the Harrisburg, Country Club where she was an avid tennis player.

Rosella is survived by her husband of 63 years, Terry Burkholder, of Carlisle; children, Theresa (Steve) Royster of St. Simons, GA, Rosella Lynn Burkholder and husband Alphonsus Romejko of Harrisburg, Marcella (Edward) Hofler of Carlisle, Julie (Blaine) Deyle of Palmyra, Daniel (Jennifer) Burkholder of Harrisburg and Matthew (Amber) Burkholder of Harrisburg; 12 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Marcella Williams of Maryland and Rita Winstead of Florida. She was preceded in death by siblings, Philip Burkholder, Mary Kerchner, Eleanor Getz, Louis Rossbach and Ronald Rossbach.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, December 11, 2020 at 11:00 in the St. Patrick Church, 85 Marsh Dr., Carlisle, PA 17015 with Rev. Donald Bender as celebrant. A viewing will be held from 10:00 AM until the service and burial will be in St. Patrick Church Cemetery, Carlisle. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to her church, 152 E. Pomfret St., Carlisle, PA 17013. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA. Please visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family. If you are unable to attend, you may view the mass via live stream at www.saintpatrickchurch.org or visit YouTube at saintpatrickchurch.org.