Rose Pesetzner

At age 14, in order to help support her family, Rose landed her 1st job as a sales clerk at Woolworth's Five & Dime in Brooklyn, NY. She later worked in NYC as the office manager of a men's clothing manufacturer. She worked on & off her whole life until she retired at age 90 (as a cashier at a large movie theatre chain in FL.) She then moved to Carlisle, PA to live with Paula & Marc. Shortly thereafter, she joined the Carlisle Area New Comer's Club, where she enjoyed playing Canasta and Pinochle with a special group of ladies. She played with them for many years until her health prevented her from continuing.