Rose Pesetzner, 105, passed away on March 20, 2020 in Carlisle, PA. She was born Nov 26, 1914 in NYC.
At age 14, in order to help support her family, Rose landed her 1st job as a sales clerk at Woolworth's Five & Dime in Brooklyn, NY. She later worked in NYC as the office manager of a men's clothing manufacturer. She worked on & off her whole life until she retired at age 90 (as a cashier at a large movie theatre chain in FL.) She then moved to Carlisle, PA to live with Paula & Marc. Shortly thereafter, she joined the Carlisle Area New Comer's Club, where she enjoyed playing Canasta and Pinochle with a special group of ladies. She played with them for many years until her health prevented her from continuing.
Rose was predeceased by her parents and sister, all from NY.
She leaves behind her niece, Paula Howard (Marc), Carlisle, PA and her nephew, Richard Revenson (Lauren), Candler, NC.
Rose's family would like to thank the staff of the Thornwald Home for the loving care they provided.
Her funeral took place on Mar 23, 2020 on Long Island, NY, attended by her immediate family.
