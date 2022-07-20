Rose M Eck

February 24, 1939 – July 15, 2022

Rose was born February 24, 1939 in Warren, the 9th of 10 children born to Pasquale and Antoinette Brindis Saporito. She is survived by her daughter and caretaker, Kathleen Read of Carlisle, 2 granddaughters; Jaclyn Brill and husband Eli of Gettysburg, and Kaitlyn Narducci and husband Nick of Ivyland, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family.

In addition to her parents, Rose was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Richard, who died February 11, 2008, one sister - Mary Ann Walters, and 8 brothers – Thomas A. Saporito Sr., Frank Saporito, Anthony Saporito, Robert Saporito, Charles Saporito, Ross Saporito, Domenic Saporito, and Thomas A. Saporito.

Rose had resided most of her entire life in Warren, and was a 1958 graduate of Warren High School and New Penn Beauty School. Rose worked for Blair Corporation as a telephone representative retiring from there after 45 years of service. She was a member of Holy Redeemer Roman Catholic Church, the Lakewood Rod & Gun Club, a past member of the Eagles Ladies Auxiliary, and the American Legion Post 135 Ladies Auxiliary.

Throughout her life, Rose most enjoyed the holidays – which meant that her family and friends would be together, gathered to share meals and banter around the table. Never a procrastinator, and always a list-maker, she bought and wrapped gifts well in advance of any celebration. Rose and her husband enjoyed travelling; Tennessee, Florida and Carlisle were their favorite destinations. The kitchen was where she wanted to spend her time – baking dozens of cookies for holidays and for each trip to Carlisle. Spring was her most loved season of the year, which was made even more special by the birth of her granddaughters. She was so proud of Jaclyn and Kaitlyn, and she especially loved spending time with them and watching their sporting events. Her hobbies included travelling, reading, and playing cards. In her later years, watching Hallmark movies was a favorite pastime.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday July 20, 2022 in Holy Redeemer Roman Catholic Church, 11 Russell St. Warren, PA at 11:00 am with the Rev. Stephen Schreiber, pastor, officiating. A viewing will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 am at the church prior to mass. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery. A luncheon at St. Joseph Parish, 600 Pennsylvania Ave. West, Warren, PA. will be held following the services. Those wishing to place memorials may do so through St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929, or Holy Redeemer Roman Catholic Church at the address above. E-mail condolences may be sent by visiting www.lewisfuneralhomeinc.com The Donald E. Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., 304 East Street, Warren, PA., has been entrusted with funeral arrangements.