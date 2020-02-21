Rose E. Varner Zinn, 73, of Shippensburg, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the Shippensburg Health Center. She was born on November 25, 1946 in Waynesboro and was a daughter of the late Edgar C. and Chloe E. (Shatzer) Hartman, Sr. Rose graduated from Greencastle High School with the class of 1965. She was a loving homemaker. She also worked in several shoe factories in the local area, at Weiss Markets and owned Brookside Market in Walnut Bottom. Rose was a member of Middlesex United Methodist Church, Carlisle, the choir and the Methodist Women. She was a member and currently President of the Farm Women Chapter 1, Cumberland County and member of Walnut Bottom Fire & Rescue Ladies Auxiliary. She is survived by her husband of 9 years, Merle C. Zinn, one daughter, Katrina L. (Stephen) Brown, six grandchildren, three brothers; Edgar Jr., Ronald and Chester Hartmen, five sisters; Shirley Foreman, Ruby Rupp, Judy Wenger, Nancy Statler and Doris Hartman, step-daughters; Kathy Goodrich and Karen Priar, one step-son, Kerry Varner and several nieces and nephews. Rose was preceded in death by her first husband, Harold E. Varner who died Feb. 3, 1993. A viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 followed by funeral services at 12:00 p.m. in the Middlesex United Methodist Church, 118 North Middlesex Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013 with Rev. Rachel Wong officiating. Burial will be in Westminster Memorial Gardens, Carlisle. A time of fellowship will follow the burial at the church. Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to the church. www.EwingBrothers.com.