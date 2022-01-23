Rose A. Washock, age 90, of Carlisle, passed away on Saturday, December 25, 2021 at her home. Born February 20, 1931 in Harrisburg, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Marion (Shanoer) Krodel.

Rose had been employed as a supervisor at PennDOT for a number of years and was also the owner and operator of Rose's Odds & Ends. She was a member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Carlisle where she had been active in various activities and groups.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank E. Washock; her sons, George D. and Gregory E. Washock; and her brothers, Karl and Walter Krodel. Surviving are her sons, Richard C. Washock and his companion Vickara Carroll and Frank M. Washock; a granddaughter; and her sister, Barbara Spease.

Memorial services will be held at a future date to be announced at Rose's church.

