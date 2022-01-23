 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rose A. Washock

  • 0

Rose A. Washock, age 90, of Carlisle, passed away on Saturday, December 25, 2021 at her home. Born February 20, 1931 in Harrisburg, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Marion (Shanoer) Krodel.

Rose had been employed as a supervisor at PennDOT for a number of years and was also the owner and operator of Rose's Odds & Ends. She was a member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Carlisle where she had been active in various activities and groups.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank E. Washock; her sons, George D. and Gregory E. Washock; and her brothers, Karl and Walter Krodel. Surviving are her sons, Richard C. Washock and his companion Vickara Carroll and Frank M. Washock; a granddaughter; and her sister, Barbara Spease.

Memorial services will be held at a future date to be announced at Rose's church.

To sign the online guest book, please visit www.malpezzifuneralhome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: How to reduce your stress levels

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News