Rose A. Goril, 87, of Carlisle, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at UPMC Carlisle Hospital.

She was born November 27, 1932 to the late Letcher and Christine (Copeland) Griffin. She was the widow of Robert B. Goril.

Rose was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, a homemaker, and enjoyed weekly Bridge games with her good friends. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with family and friends.

Rose is survived by her children, Christine Laskin (Oscar) of Princeton, NJ and Tim Goril (Toni) of Boiling Springs; grandchildren, Matthew (Carrie), Joshua, Heather, Jennifer (Aidan), Robert and Garrett; and great-grandchildren, Felix, Arthur and Jake. In addition to her parents and husband Robert, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Victoria.

Services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Rose's name to the charity of your choice.

