Rosalie Ann Asper, age 60 of Wamego, KS passed away at home on Saturday, December 19, 2020. She was born on June 25, 1960, to Galen S. Asper and the late Jeannette Ann Aper of Shippensburg, PA.

Rosalie was a graduate of Shippensburg Area High School in 1979. Also a graduate of the Franklin County Nursing Program at Wilson College.

Rosalie is survived by brother Wade L. Asper and wife Linda of Shippensburg, PA, and sister, Roxanne C. Asper of Shippensburg, PA. She is also survived by her father Galen S. Apser, and three nieces. Rosalie is also survived by her lifetime companion Bill Bakagios.

Rosalie worked as a nurse in KS, and was also an avid cyclist, outdoor enthusiast, and had a love for the beach.

Her family wishes any donations to be made to the American Cancer Society.