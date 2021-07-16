Ronnie Eugene Smith, 69, of Mechanicsburg, passed away July 9, 2021. He was a graduate of Newport High School in 1971 and then worked for the railroad from 1975 to 1995 and then for Bobby Rahal Acura for 18 years.
Ronnie is survived by his sisters Sandy Matter of Mechanicsburg and Bonnie Smith of Newport; brothers, John H. Smith (Peg) of Newport, Bryon L. Smith (Carla) of New Bloomfield, Douglas Smith of Buffalo, NY and Kevin L. Smith of Thornton, CO and daughter Rahna Noell Smith Underkoffer of Newport.
Arrangements by the David Myers Funeral Home, Newport.