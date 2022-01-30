Ronald W. Keller II, 53, of Camp Hill, died Tuesday, January 25, 2022, with his loving family by his side when he took his final journey to his Heavenly Home.

Ronald was born October 13, 1968, in Carlisle to Joanne E. Rickards of Camp Hill and the late Ronald W. Keller.

He was formerly employed by John W. Gleim Jr. Inc. and several other area trucking companies. Ronald's greatest passions in life were his wife and his girls who he loved with all his heart and cooking for those he loved.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Brenda L. (Eshelman) Keller of Camp Hill; two daughters, Ashley and Lindsey Keller both of Mechanicsburg; one sister, Karen S. Stone of Carlisle; one niece; two nephews; numerous aunts and uncles; and his close friend, Shawn Repass Jr. of Mechanicsburg. In addition to his father, Ronald was preceded in death by his stepfather, Girard Rickards; and two nephews.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 4, 2022, at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 17013 with Pastor Paul Wasmer officiating. Burial will follow at Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory to assist with Ron's funeral expenses.

