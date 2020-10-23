Ronald W. Karichner, 83, of Carlisle and formerly from the Lock Haven area, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the VA Medical Center, Lebanon.

He was married to the late Beverly A. (Olmstead) for 64 years up until her death which was on October 16, 2020.

Ronald was born in Lock Haven on March 6, 1937 and was the son of the late William E. and Gladys (Rote) Karichner.

Ronald had served in the US Navy from 1956 - 1958 and then served with the Army National Guard of PA.

He enjoyed playing cards, camping, fishing and was a foster parent.

Ronald is survived by one son; Steve W. Karichner (Sue) of Carlisle, four daughters; Jeannette K. Kelso (Craig) of Upper Marlboro, MD, Cathy A. Kirk (Robert) of Camp Hill, Shelley M. Noreika (David) of Newville and Wendy L. Spangler (Thomas) of Castanea, 21 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild and one brother; Joseph Karichner (Wava) of Lock Haven. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one grandson.