Ronald S. Palyo, age 73, of Carlisle, PA passed away at home on Friday, August 20, 2021.

He was born October 7, 1947, in Homestead, PA to the late Steven J. and Margaret E. (Rinko) Palyo.

Ronald graduated in 1965 from Reynolds Area High School, earning a Bachelor's Degree in Education from Edinboro State College in 1970. He retired in 2005 from teaching for 35 years at Jamestown Area School District. When asked what he taught, he said, "kids". Ronald worked seasonally at Pymatuning State Park and on the family farm with his brother, Bob. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Carlisle and the Yellow Breaches Anglers & Conservation Association. Ronald was an avid fisherman, enjoyed inviting family and friends for summertime fish fries, and was a lifetime Pittsburgh sports fan.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years Susan R. (Collins) Palyo; daughter Sarah A. Palyo and her husband Justin Swift of Daly City, CA; son Daniel S. Palyo and his wife Tammy of Mechanicsburg and granddaughters Charlotte and Audrey; sister-in-law Darla Palyo of Greenville and her family.

Ronald was preceded in death by his brother Robert S. Palyo and sister Dorothy Palyo.