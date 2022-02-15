Ronald "Ronnie" Snowberger

Ronald "Ronnie" E. Snowberger III, 24, of Carlisle, passed away February 11, 2022.

He was born October 7, 1997, in Altoona, PA to Ronald E. Snowberger Jr. and Amy Burns. Ronnie attended Carlisle High School, he worked as a laborer most recently. He loved playing Xbox, basketball and his annual beach trips with his sister, Miranda and friends.

He is survived by his grandmother, Cindy Snowberger of Carlisle; a sister, Miranda Snowberger of Carlisle; an aunt, Laura Carter of Carlisle; beloved family dog, Diamond; his parents, Ronald Snowberger Jr. and Amy Burns; half-sister, Stevie Huff; half-brother, Lincoln Stehley and many other aunts, uncles, cousins and friends in Carlisle and Altoona. He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Ronald Snowberger, Sr. and his aunt, Sonya Snowberger.

Funeral Services will be held at 7:00 pm on Friday, February 18, 2022, at Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Road, Carlisle, PA 17013. There will be a viewing from 5:00 pm until the time of the service on Friday.

The family would like to invite Ronnie's friends and family to The American Legion, in Carlisle after the service.

