Ronald L. "Mac" McKillip

June 09, 1932- March 06, 2023

Ronald L. "Mac" McKillip, 90, of Carlisle, passed away on Monday, March 6, 2023, at the Thornwald Home.

He was born June 9, 1932, in Carlisle to the late Micleada L. (McKillip) McCurdy.

Mac was a graduate of Carlisle High School, class of 1950. He honorably served his country in the Pennsylvania National Guard for 40 years before retiring. Mac later worked as a deputy sheriff and a member of the tip staff in Cumberland County. He was a member of St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, Pennsylvania and Cumberland County Fire Police Associations, the Pennsylvania National Guard Association, the Pennsylvania Sheriffs Association, the National Association of Retired Federal Employees, and the Gobin Guard. Mac was also a member of American Legion Post 101, Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 1299, and AARP. In his free time, he enjoyed golfing with friends and traveling with his wife.

Mac is survived by his two sons, Douglas C. (wife Donna) McKillip of Newville and Dwight D. (wife Heidi) McKillip of Lawton, OK; two sisters, Sariann Worley of Carlisle and Betsy (husband Art) Bittinger of Carlisle; four granddaughters; two grandsons; and eleven great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 17013 with Pastor Richard Noggle officiating. Burial will follow in Westminster Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.

