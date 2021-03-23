Ronald M. Mixell

Ronald M. "Ron" Mixell, age 67, of Carlisle went home to be with our Lord on Monday, March 22, 2021 in the M.S. Hershey Medical Center with his wife Judy, and loving family by his side after a long and courageous battle with AML (Acute Myloid Leukemia).

He was born in Carlisle, PA on July 1, 1953 to the late Melvin and Kathryn Hoy Mixell.

Ron was a well known and respected electrical contractor in the Carlisle Area both with Mixell Electric and Mr. Electric for many years. He also ran the Pennsylvania Division of V-Charge, a thermal heat storage company working the whole Eastern region of PA. He was a member of Great Hope Baptist Church, Carlisle, and was a former active member of the North Middleton Fire and Rescue Station #39.

Ron was looking forward to retiring so he could pursue his hobbies which included hunting deer, camping and going on bear hunts in Canada. He enjoyed working in his woodshop with his wife Judy, creating one of a kind gifts for friends and family. He was a active supporter the American Business Women's Association, and cooking hot dogs and hot sausages at the car shows. Ron loved creating new dishes on the grill and his smoker.