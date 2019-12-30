Ronald L. Morrow, 79, of Carlisle, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019 at UPMC Carlisle.
He was born on August 29, 1940 in Carlisle to the late James M. and Helen (Moose) Morrow and was the widower of Loretta A. (Rupp) Morrow, his wife of sixty years.
Ron is survived by five children, Randy (wife Tina) Morrow, Rhonda (husband David) Alspaugh, Brian (wife Donna) Morrow, Eric Morrow (companion Jessica Minich) and Pamela Morrow all of Carlisle; ten grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; three siblings, James (Leona) Morrow of Maryland, Helen (husband Don) Bender of Carlisle, and William (wife Jeanie) Morrow of Newville; and his beloved dog, Cassie. In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by one grandson, Josh Wenger; one brother, Deemer Morrow; and one sister, Shirley Enck.
A celebration of Ron's life will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2019 at Middlesex United Methodist Church, 118 North Middlesex Rd. Carlisle, PA 17015. Burial will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Carlisle Area Midget Football Program, P.O. Box 334 Carlisle, PA 17013.
To read the full obituary or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.