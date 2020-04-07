Ronald L. Lyons

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

September 18, 1951- April 06, 2020Ronald L. Lyons, 68, of Carlisle, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020 at UPMC West Shore Hospital.

He was born on September 18, 1951 in Chillicothe, OH to the late James and Bertie (Howard) Lyons.

Ronald retired from the US Army as a Staff Sergeant after 20 years of service. His service included tours in Germany, Korea, an ROTC program at Bucknell University, and Carlisle Barracks. Ronald was a fan of sports and especially enjoyed watching the Washington Nationals and Ohio State football. He loved to spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Ronald is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Bonnie (Heddings) Lyons of Carlisle; two sons, Ronald David Lyons of Virginia and Ronald Lee (wife Danielle) Lyons Jr. of Carlisle; one daughter, Bettina Lyons of Carlisle; four granddaughters, Alyssa Lyons, Kaylee Lyons, Emma Lyons, and Camryn Lilly; one grandson, Robert Lyons; one brother, Kenneth (wife Gela) Lyons of Florida; one sister, Martela Harper of Ohio; one great-grandson, Royce; one great-granddaughter, Paige; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Amanda Lyons; one grandson, Henry Lyons; eight brothers, George, Arthur, Charles, James, William, Theodore, and Jerry Lyons, and Robert Howard; and two sisters, Norma Shaw and Carol Fowler.