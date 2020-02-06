Ronald Jay Shindledecker

Ronald proudly served in the U.S. National Guard. He retired from Kinney Shoe as a Chief Engineer with 30 years' service, he then returned back to work at Fry Communications. He went on to work at Shippensburg University in the Franklin Science Building before final retirement. He was a member of the Tree of Life Church, National Hot Rod Association (NHRA), South Mountain Speedway, Hanover Rod and Custom Club, Gettysburg Auto-Medics Club, and AMC Owners Car Club Association. He was the owner and operator of a 1968 AMX drag racing car, which he would race at South Mountain Dragway and other drag ways. Ronald and his brother Kermit owned and operated a Henry J. (called Pied Piper) drag car in the 1960's. Ronald loved spending time with his family, drag racing, and working in his garage on his drag car. In his spare time, he enjoyed camping and relaxing with his family.