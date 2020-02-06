Ronald Jay Shindledecker, 80, of Carlisle, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at his residence with his family by his side.
He was born August 30, 1939 in Fairfield, PA to the late Raymond and Maybelle (Adams) Shindledecker.
Ronald proudly served in the U.S. National Guard. He retired from Kinney Shoe as a Chief Engineer with 30 years' service, he then returned back to work at Fry Communications. He went on to work at Shippensburg University in the Franklin Science Building before final retirement. He was a member of the Tree of Life Church, National Hot Rod Association (NHRA), South Mountain Speedway, Hanover Rod and Custom Club, Gettysburg Auto-Medics Club, and AMC Owners Car Club Association. He was the owner and operator of a 1968 AMX drag racing car, which he would race at South Mountain Dragway and other drag ways. Ronald and his brother Kermit owned and operated a Henry J. (called Pied Piper) drag car in the 1960's. Ronald loved spending time with his family, drag racing, and working in his garage on his drag car. In his spare time, he enjoyed camping and relaxing with his family.
You have free articles remaining.
Ronald is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Linda; daughters, Cindy Vaughn (Mike), and Sherry Whitlock (Bill), step-daughters, Tammy Marpoe (Jim Clifford) and Carla Garman; brother, Kermit Shindledecker (Martha); grandchildren, Jennifer Washburn (Jared), Zac Cutchall (Niki), Brandon Marpoe (April), Nicholas Vaughn, Marcus Marpoe, Kyle Whitlock, McKennah and Marissa Garman, and Caitlin Whitlock; great-grandchildren, James Washburn, Noah Donachie, and Aubrey Marpoe. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother Kenny.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, February 11 at 11:00 AM. A viewing will be held on Monday, February 10 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM and Tuesday from 10:00 AM until the start of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Prostate Cancer Foundation at pcf.org or Homeland at Home Hospice, 2300 Vartan Way, Suite 270, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
To sign the guestbook please visit www.hoffmanfh.com.
Service information
6:00PM-8:00PM
2020 W. Trindle Road
Carlisle, PA 17013
10:00AM-11:00AM
2020 W. Trindle Road
Carlisle, PA 17013
11:00AM
2020 W. Trindle Road
Carlisle, PA 17013