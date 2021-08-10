Ronald J. Coleman, Sr.

Ron retired from Carlisle Senior High School as a custodian and formerly worked at McCrory Trucking and Masland as a truck driver, the All-American Truck Plaza and Bedford Shoe Co. He was a member of AGAPE International Family Worship Center in Harrisburg. Ron enjoyed fishing, playing cards with his family and friends and listening to oldies including The Chantels and The Temptations.

He is survived by five sons, Ronald Coleman, Jr. (Tonya) of Phoenix, AZ, Michael Coleman of Baltimore and Scott Cross, Erick Coleman and Corey Coleman all of Carlisle, six daughters, Zena Graham of Philadelphia, Sherri Mosley (Frankie) of Carlisle, Lois Glass (Michael) of Rocky Mount, NC, Teresa Hodge of Oxford, AL and Amber Coleman-Allsup (Blake) and Ashley Coleman both of Middletown, two brothers, Gary Coleman (Dawn) of Carlisle and Pastor Duane Coleman (Cathy) of Harrisburg, three sisters, Betty Thomas of Akron, OH, Edith Day of Carlisle and Gloria Coleman of Neptune Township, NJ and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other family and friends. He was preceded in death by two sons, Josh Cuff and Marlon "Pumpkin" Coleman, two brothers, James "Buttons" Hadley and Richard Coleman and two sisters, Donna Nealy and Leonia Palmer.