Ronald N. Hollen

September 10, 1939 - May 18, 2023

Ronald N. Hollen, 83, of Newville passed away Thursday May 18, 2023 in his home surrounded by his family.

He was born September 10, 1939 in Huff, PA a son of the late Edward E. and Ellen M. Pennsington Hollen.

Ron proudly served in the U.S. Army. He graduated from the Municipal Academy of the PA State Police Academy. He retired as a Detective Sergeant from the Silver Spring Township Police Department, and had been a visiting instructor of Law Enforcement at Cumberland-Perry Vo-Tech.

He is survived by his wife Barbara A. Hoover Hollen, six children Terry Hollen, Deanna Stouffer, Lisa Hollen, Steve Pifer, Mark Pifer, and Missy Seiders; seven grandchildren Allen Pifer, Savannah Pifer, Shannon Stouffer, Cody Hollen, Michael Dean Pifer, Ricky L. Mumma, and Jesse Popp; one great-granddaughter Addi Pifer, and one brother Kenny Hollen. He was preceded in death by eight brothers and one sister.

A visitation will be held Friday May 26, 2023 from 11 AM to 12 PM in the Egger Funeral Home Inc. 15 W. Big Spring Ave. Newville. A funeral service will be held at 12 PM in the funeral home with Rev. Joel Petruschke officiating. The Silver Spring Twp. Police Dept. will provide an Honor Guard, Military Honors will follow at the funeral home provided by Cumberland County Honor Guard. Following the service the family would like to invite everyone to a meal at the Newville American Legion.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital.

This is a farewell letter of Detective Sergeant Ronald Hollen. In 1968, he joined the police force in Silver Spring township. Ron loved his Silver Spring people. He was President in the FOP for a few years as well as a member of the VFW and American Legion in Newville. Ron and Barb would open their home for many who were in need. Over 300 children went through who received all the help and guidance that Ron and Barb could give. Ron would give parties to friends, family and neighbors. Parties for first responders and their families and guys on the base and their families every year until he retived. Plicemen can't accept gifts from people. So when numerous food donations would come in at the Holidays, Ron & Bar would provide the young boys with Hess trucks and the young girls dolls, without letting on who the gifts were from.

Ron would take off work on snow days to take care of elders driveways and walkways.

April 6, 1971, an emergency call came in as dinner time approached. It was an accident at 114 and 11. It was an interview at the hospital when Ron was introduced to Tiny Tim. Tiny Tim, who instantly fell in love with Ron even giving hima peck on the cheek after the interview, called Ron Hollen "The finest Chap he ever met." When Tiny Tim left the hospital, he sent Ron a bouquet of purple tulips. The following 28 years, on 6 April, Ron would receive bouquets of tulips.

Ron loved his fishing. Amoung his many fishing trips, he would go to the Great Lakes for 34 years. 33 years in a row until he stopped when the dialasis started. He did not think the trip was doable again until a conversation with his doctor when he was given the go ahead for one last trip.

In 1988, Ron retired from the police station. Ron and Barb bought a restaurant and tavern in Highspire. It was a couple weeks into business when they received 30 pots of tulips. Ron would continue his giving through his connections in the new business. He would ask his distributors, vendors, business partners for donations that he would auction off in the dining hall. Even staff members would volunteer time or donations to help. Monies raised would help sick children, and at one time a grandfather caring for his grandson with cancer who spent his entire retirement paying for hospital bills.

Ronald Hollen went to his resting place in Heaven and I imagine he will still receive tulips.