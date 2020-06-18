Ronald Frederick Kuhn

Ben retired after 25 years of service as an electrician for Mt. Holly Springs Specialty Paper, Inc. As a child he jumped off the outhouse roof with a makeshift canvas sign as wings, the landing was hard enough that he didn't try it again. Uncle Finn took Ben on an airplane ride when he was still young, fostering a love of flying and eventually a 4 year stint in the United States Air Force as an aircraft electrician. After the Air Force Ben met and married Barbalee Seburn, which he was married to for 56 years. In later years, he took flying lessons but eventually pursued other adventures such as motorcycle enduro, go kart racing and demolition car derbies. Eventually the adventures slowed, with him pursuing scuba diving and traveling the world over . Under the night sky he would introduce the grandkids and others to astronomy by looking at the stars and satellites with his powerful telescope. In later years, Ben and his wife, Barb vacationed in Florida and went on 7 cruises to Alaska, the Mediterranean, Panama Canal and the Caribbean. When Ben wasn't traveling, he and Barb enjoyed watching their 5 grandchildren. Living just across the road, he was able to watch them grow up on a daily basis, as the kids played and visited for the many snacks that were always in stock.