Ronald F. Lang, 71, of Carlisle died on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at his residence with his loving family by his side.

He was born in Evansville, Indiana to the late Joseph and Virginia Guy Lang and was raised by his guardians, Paul and Anne Gartner.

Ron retired after 35 plus years from IBM/Geodis/Washington Group as an Administrative Analyst.

He is survived by his wife, Devera J. Manus Lang of Carlisle; two daughters, Tania C. Lass of Round Hill, VA, and Sonja J. Lang-Gerber of Carlisle; and a sister, Judy Cutsinger of Princeton, Indiana. Also surviving are five grandchildren.

According to Ron's wishes, services will be private and held at the convenience of his family.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions in Ron's name be made to the following charities: United Way of Carlisle, Carlisle Garden Club, Central PA Conservancy and Vickie's Angel Walk.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory. To read the full obituary and to sign the guest book, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.

