Ronald E. Stine, age 57, husband of Tammy L. (Thornton) Stine passed away at his home in Newville, PA on Wednesday, March 17, 2021.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. A walk-through viewing will be held on Monday, March 22, 2021 from 10:00AM - 12:00PM at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013. To view the service please visit www.youtube.com and search for Stine Service Hoffman on Monday, March 22, 2021 at 12:30PM or later.

As mandated by Governor Wolf, maximum capacity during gatherings is restricted and you may be asked to wait at the door when you arrive until the numbers allow for your entrance.

To read the full obituary or to sign the guestbook, please visit