 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ronald E. Karper

Ronald E. Karper

{{featured_button_text}}
Hoffman 2015 obit logo

Ronald E. "Ronnie" Karper, age 81, of Carlisle passed away on Thursday, December 24, 2020 at the Shippensburg Health Care Center.

He was born in Carlisle on November 5, 1939 to the late Harry I. And Ella Mae (Boldosser) Karper.

He is survived by his wife, Eleanor L. Karper, and his three sons, Ronald, Jr., Douglas, and Troy Karper.

Funeral services are private and will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will take place in the Westminster Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle

To sign the guestbook and read the full obituary, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News