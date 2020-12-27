Ronald E. Karper

Ronald E. "Ronnie" Karper, age 81, of Carlisle passed away on Thursday, December 24, 2020 at the Shippensburg Health Care Center.

He was born in Carlisle on November 5, 1939 to the late Harry I. And Ella Mae (Boldosser) Karper.

He is survived by his wife, Eleanor L. Karper, and his three sons, Ronald, Jr., Douglas, and Troy Karper.

Funeral services are private and will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will take place in the Westminster Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle

