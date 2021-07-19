 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ronald D. Smith
0 Comments

Ronald D. Smith

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Ronald D. Smith, 85, of Gardners, PA passed away peacefully at home Friday, July 16, 2021. He was born November 3, 1935, in Gardners to the late John and Helen Smith and was the widower of Vonnie Smith, who passed away December 8, 2003.

Surviving is his loving daughter, Bonnie Coughlin (George) of Dover; brother, Paul Smith of Gardners; and very special friends, Del and Lisa Libby of Gardners. Ronald was preceded in death by his brothers, Eugene and Marlin Smith.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family and burial will be in the Mt. Holly Springs Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com for condolences to the family.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News