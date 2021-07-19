Ronald D. Smith, 85, of Gardners, PA passed away peacefully at home Friday, July 16, 2021. He was born November 3, 1935, in Gardners to the late John and Helen Smith and was the widower of Vonnie Smith, who passed away December 8, 2003.

Surviving is his loving daughter, Bonnie Coughlin (George) of Dover; brother, Paul Smith of Gardners; and very special friends, Del and Lisa Libby of Gardners. Ronald was preceded in death by his brothers, Eugene and Marlin Smith.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family and burial will be in the Mt. Holly Springs Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com for condolences to the family.