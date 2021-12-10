Ronald D. Horn

Ron retired from PPG after over 40 years of service, where he worked as a production scheduler. He was a Boiling Springs High School graduate, Class of 1961, and a United States Army Veteran. Ron was a member of the Mt. Holly Springs United Methodist Church. An avid sports fan, he especially enjoyed watching Nascar and the Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies. He also enjoyed camping and boating at Raystown Lake and traveling around the world with family and friends. Ron was a lifetime member and past president of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Post 1299. He was a lifetime member and active board member of the South Mountain American Legion, Post 674, and a member of the Minnequa Social Club, Post 375, Shippensburg. He was a very giving person, volunteering much of his time to the community, especially to help families, children, and Veterans. In addition, helping various charities including March of Dimes and Pink Hands of Hope. Ron would reach out and help without hesitation.