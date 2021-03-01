 Skip to main content
Ronald D. Barger, 68, formerly of Brooklyn, NY and Dillsburg, peacefully left the Church of God Home in Carlisle for his eternal home on Saturday evening, February 27, 2021. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 10:30 in the West Shore Free Church, 1345 Williams Grove Rd.,Mechanicsburg, PA 17055.There will be no visitation. A private burial will be held at the convenience of his family. Memorials in Ron's name can be made to: West Shore Free Church. A complete obituary can be found at www.cocklinfuneralhome.com.

