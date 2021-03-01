Ronald D. Barger, 68, formerly of Brooklyn, NY and Dillsburg, peacefully left the Church of God Home in Carlisle for his eternal home on Saturday evening, February 27, 2021. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 10:30 in the West Shore Free Church, 1345 Williams Grove Rd.,Mechanicsburg, PA 17055.There will be no visitation. A private burial will be held at the convenience of his family. Memorials in Ron's name can be made to: West Shore Free Church. A complete obituary can be found at www.cocklinfuneralhome.com.