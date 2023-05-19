Ronald Luke Comune

March 02, 1943- May 16, 2023

Mr. Ronald Luke Comune died peacefully in Hershey Medical Center on May 16, 2023, at the age of 80, surrounded by his loving family.

Ron was born on March 2, 1943, in South Amboy, NJ to the late Luke Francis and Isabelle Elizabeth (Gengo) Comune. He graduated from Plainfield High School and the University of Buffalo with a degree in Pharmacy. After graduating college, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and achieved the rank of Captain. After moving to Carlisle, PA, Ron began working for MGM Pharmacy and later became owner of Penrose Place Pharmacy and later worked for CVS Pharmacy. Even after his retirement, Ron was employed at Rise Dispensary.

Ron was passionate about golf, fishing, hunting, gardening, and fixing everything. He was a generous, witty, and dedicated individual who loved his family, friends, traveling, the beach, and occasionally a good cigar. He was an active and devout member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church and often volunteered at the church and school. His children remember him as a hard-working, generous, patient, and thoughtful father who would always offer help or an ear to anyone in need.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Mary Lou (Tangney) Comune whom he married on May 1, 1971; sons Daniel Luke Comune and his wife Kristin of Carlisle, John Kevin Comune and his wife Triona Hartman of Philadelphia and Patrick Eugene Comune of Philadelphia. Ron is also survived by his grandchildren Fiona and Henry Comune; brother Jack Comune and his wife Jane of OH and sister Ann Hilkert and her husband Jeff Bross of DE.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Monday, May 22, 2023, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 85 Marsh Dr., Carlisle PA 17015. Interment to be held at a later date at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. There will be a viewing for Ron on Sunday, May 21, 2023, from 3:00 PM - 6:00PM at the Hoffman Funeral home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013. To sign the online guestbook please visit www.HoffmanFH.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society at www.lls.org.