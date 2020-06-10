× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ronald Carl Snyder, age 77, of Carlisle, passed away on June 9, 2020 while working in the great outdoors that he loved. Born May 27, 1943 in Dornsife, PA, he was the son of the late Elwood R. and Dorothy Q. Snyder.

Ron was a U.S. Air Force veteran, having served during the Vietnam War. He had worked as an IT specialist and service technician, most recently with Unisys prior to his retirement. Ron, a man of strong faith who loved the Lord and was anticipating His return, was a member of Cedar Hill Baptist Church and enjoyed singing in the church choir. Ron loved the outdoors and enjoyed working in his garden and checking footage each day from his trail cam to see what type of wildlife had passed by lately.

Most importantly, Ron was a very loving husband, father and grandfather. Surviving is his wife of nearly 52 years, Barbara J. (Dureka) Snyder; his children, Amy Foster and husband Gary, Carl Snyder and wife Christy, Adam Snyder and wife Donna, and Rachel Sabin and husband Thomas; as well as his thirteen grandchildren. Ron was preceded in death by his brother, Paul Snyder and his infant sister, Lois.

Memorial services will be held at a date in the near future and will be announced once scheduled. Burial will take place privately in Rolling Green Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cedar Hill Baptist Church, 154 Chestnut Grove Road, Dillsburg, PA 17019.