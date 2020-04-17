× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ronald Blair Bouch, Sr., 73, was taken into the arms of the Lord on Saturday, April 11, 2020. He was born November 13, 1946 in Tarentum, PA, to the late Edward and Mildred (Nolf) Bouch.

While attending high school, Ron operated a local radio station, WCAR, from his backyard radio shack. When he wasn't spinning records, Ron was employed by the Punt & Lindsey Grocery Store and also worked for his lifelong friend, Paddy Lauer, at Lauer's Grocery, later renamed the Shamrock Deli. Upon graduation from Carlisle High School, class of 1966, Ron joined the United States Army and was a Vietnam War Veteran. After the service, Ron co-owned the Punt & Bouch Food Market in Walnut Bottom, was employed by the Pioneer Lines Scenic Railway of Gettysburg as an entertainer and as the Scenic Operations Manager, and served as a Supervisor for South Newton Township, Cumberland County. He retired from both the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission and Letterkenny Army Depot.

Ron was the owner of the Traveling Jukebox for 35 years. He provided countless hours of entertainment for his customers and friends. Spinning records was something he did every day until the end of his journey here on earth. Ron also provided jukebox and coin-operated machine repairs to many clients. Along with music, jukeboxes and other coin-operated machines, his biggest passion was entertaining.