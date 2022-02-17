Ronald B. Kuhn, age 83, of the Maugansville Home, Hagerstown, MD and formerly of Gardners, PA went home to be with the Lord Monday morning, February 14, 2002, at Paramount Senior Living in Fayetteville, Pa.

Born August 8, 1938 in Carlisle, Pa., he was the son of the late Charles and Marie Fanuse Kuhn. Ron was employed at the Mott Corporation in the juice division for 47 years before retiring. He was a member of the Herr's Ridge Mennonite Church, Gettysburg, Pa.

He is survived by his son Michael, and granddaughters, Alisha and Natasha, and 8 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Belle, his sons, Daniel and Timothy, and his daughter, Pamela.

Ron enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening. He was a very competitive checkers player. He enjoyed people and became friends with everyone he met. The children at church loved the candy he gave them after services each Sunday.

A viewing will be held Sunday, February 20, 2022 from 1:00-4:00 PM at the Maugansville Mennonite Home, Maugansville Road, Hagerstown, MD. Funeral services will be held Monday, February 21, 2022 at 10 AM with a viewing from 9:00-10:00 AM prior to the service at the Mountain View Mennonite Church, Burnt House Road, Carlisle.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Maugansville Mennonite Home, 13434 Maugansville Road, Hagerstown, MD 21740. 301-733-5899

