Ron R. Hardin

It is with great joy that I was called by Christ, predestined and justified by the Lord's blood. And by His death and resurrection, I may stand with Him in the Glory of His eternal presence.

I am survived by my sister, Patricia, and my cousin Valerie. I especially wish to acknowledge a few very good friends: Deb and Gary Lyon, Bruce and Rebecca Shingleton, Sam and Barb Albright and Pastor Phil of the Greenspring 1st Church of God. Thank you all for your friendship and guidance. Lastly, I wish to thank my life's partner before the Lord, Darlene Hake. I will sorely miss her.