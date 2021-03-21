Roger Nelson of Carlisle passed away peacefully on March 19, 2021, he was 82 years old. Roger was a life-long resident of Carlisle and owned and operated Deerwood Builders for many years. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was preceded in death by his mother Daisy (Crum) and a sister Joy. He is survived by his loving wife Joyce (Davidson) of 62 years and sons Eric and Mark, and grandson son Taylor. A private burial will be at the discretion of the family and a memorial service will be held in the future when it is safe to gather. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to Carlisle Reformed Presbyterian Church, 14 Westminster Dr., Carlisle, PA 17013. Visit www.EwingBrothers.com for condolences.