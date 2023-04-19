Roger William Line, 58, of McVeytown and formerly of Carlisle, passed away on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Geisinger Lewistown Hospital. He was born on April 8, 1965, in Carlisle and is a son of William P. Line and Winifred P. (Chestnut) Line of Carlisle.Roger graduated from Capital Area Intermediate Unit No. 15 on May 29, 1986. He attended C.I.T. for a short period of time.In addition to his parents, he is survived by two brothers, Arthur P. Line of Carlisle, and Jeffrey A. (wife Tammy) Line of Carlisle, one sister Susan M. (husband Robert) Shotto of Charlestown, WV and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, April 21, 2023, in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle with Rev. Scott Hocker officiating. Burial will be in Newville Cemetery. Viewings will be held at the funeral home on Thursday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and on Friday from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service. Visit Since1853.com to send condolences