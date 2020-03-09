Roger Lee Kitner, 64, of Carlisle, PA, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at his residence. He was born on September 17, 1955 to the late Raymond and Angeline (Halloway) Kitner in Carlisle, PA.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Roger worked in maintenance at Herman and Company, Carlisle, PA. He was a member of the Mt. Holly Springs American Legion Post 674, Carlisle VFW Post 477 and Eagles Aerie 1299. Roger loved the Pittsburgh Penguins and NASCAR. He also enjoyed walking, taking hikes and driving to look at scenery.

Surviving is his wife, Cindy S. (Kuhn) Kitner; stepchildren, Jeffrey Kuhn of Ramona, CA and Rachel Luebbers of Gardners, PA and grandchildren, Bailey, Cadence, Alyssa, Temprance, Emma and Wesley. Also surviving are his siblings, Linda Rebert of Carlisle, PA and Judy Merrow of KY. Roger was predeceased by his siblings, Rodney and Brenda Kitner.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 2:00 PM in the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065 with Rev. Richard L. Reese officiating. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one's choice. Please visit www.hollingerfuneralhome.com for condolences to the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Roger Kitner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.