Roger L. Markley, age 84, of Shippensburg, passed away September 7, 2020 at Manor Care Nursing and Rehab, Chambersburg.

Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Shippensburg. Memorial Services will be held at the family's discretion. To view a full obituary or to express online condolences, please visit www.DuganFH.com.